Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Production House To Create A Launchpad For His Son? What We Know

The Nandamuri family’s association with films is long and elaborate and another youngster from the clan is soon to join the industry. While Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja has already been confirmed to make his cinematic debut soon, the latest news of Balakrishna unveiling his new production house Basava Tarakarama Creations and that of the actor soon producing his first film have led fans to link the two events.

Reports suggest that the first project of Basava Tarakarama Creations has already been finalised and fans believe it to be the debut of Mokshagna Teja. The official announcement of the production house and its maiden venture is scheduled to be announced on May 28 on the occasion of NTR’s birthday. All eyes are now resting on Mokshagna.

Advertisement

Earlier, Balakrishna said that his son would debut with the sequel to Aditya 369, which was released in 1991 starring himself and holds the distinction of being the first Indian film to deal with time travel. Since he had also expressed his desire to direct the film, speculation is rife that it will be the Aditya 369 sequel that will be the maiden venture of Balakrishna as a producer and also serve as a launch pad for Mokshagna. It remains to be seen if the speculations hold after the official announcement tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mokshagna has been in the public eye since his entry into the films was announced. Recently, Balakrishna shared a family picture of himself along with his wife, daughter and son. The picture put Moskhagna through public scrutiny due to his physique. Fans expected him to start training and undergo a physical transformation before his debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balakrishna is busy shooting for director Gopichand Malineni’s action drama, which is eyeing a Dussehra release. The Akhanda actor also has director Anil Ravipudi next for which he will begin filming shortly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.