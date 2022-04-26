Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Team Refutes Knee Surgery Rumours

Along with the fame, love and adulation that stars receive, a flipside to the coin is the constant rumours and speculations they are subjected to. And, something similar happened with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna. Given his popularity and star status, any news about the actor goes viral instantly and so when some media outlets reported that he had recently undergone knee surgery, fans couldn’t keep calm.

It all started when a few photos of the star along with a team of doctors started circulating on the Internet and it was immediately followed by speculations that the actor had knee surgery at a hospital in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and that he had been advised to be on bed rest for two weeks before joining the sets of his upcoming project. The news soon spread all over like wildfire.

However, Balakrishna’s team has finally responded to the news. His PR team has issued an official statement calling the rumours baseless. Balakrishna recently went to the hospital for a routine examination and did not require surgery. Currently, the actor is shooting Gopichand Malineni’s action entertainer in Saradhi Studios.

Balakrishna’s next film is tentatively titled Jai Balayya, and it would be released around Dasara. Shruti Haasan will play the lead role. And, the producers are Mythri Movie Makers. Balakrishna will play a dual part, and a section of the film will be shot in the United States. He was last seen playing the lead role in action-drama Akhanda which had Pragya Jaiswal in the lead role and was helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

