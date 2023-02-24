Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu release Veera Simha Reddy started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on Thursday, February 23 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film had a successful run at the box office and decent reviews with critics praising the performances of the actors and action sequences. According to the streaming giant, the film has also broken records on the OTT platform.

Sharing a poster of the film, DisneyPlusHotstar Telugu wrote that the Veera Simha Reddy has locked 150k unique viewers in just one minute of its steaming. This is a new record set by the Telugu film in the OTT space.

The caption of the tweet read: “BIGGEST EVER!"

The story of Veera Simha Reddy revolves around Bala Simha Reddy, who returns to India after his father, Veera Simha Reddy, is assassinated amid village politics. The film’s plot revolves around the son’s quest for vengeance after his father’s death. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in the film.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay play antagonists in the film, which also stars Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

Gopichand Malineni helmed the film and Rishi Punjabi handled the cinematography. S Thaman has scored the background music of the film. The film was released in the theatres on January 12, a day before Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya which is gearing up for its OTT release on Netflix on February 27.

In terms of the box office, Veera Simha Reddy was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. It earned Rs 133.82 crore gross. In total, the film collected around Rs 116 crore came from the Indian market and around Rs 17 crore was earned from overseas footfall during its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna has also been in the headlines due to his show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. The final episode featured Pawan Kalyan as a guest, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey of the actor’s life.

