On the day of Makar Sankranti, the movie Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released in theatres. In addition to drawing audiences to the theatres, what made the headlines for the film was Rajinikanth’s appreciation for the film.

Now, there’s an update regarding the film. Veera Simha Reddy will now release on the OTT platform. The film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on February 21. However, there is no official announcement from the makers of the film.

Praising the film’s director Gopichand Malineni, Rajinikanth said that he recently appreciated watching Veera Simha Reddy. He commended Gopichand Malinen for his efforts as the director. Gopichand Malineni expressed his joy on Twitter after receiving a call from Rajinikanth congratulating him on the success of Veera Simha Reddy. The director wrote, “This is a surreal moment for me. Received a call from Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thank you, Rajini sir."

Advertisement

Even in the third week of its release, the movie has been running well in theatres and attracting audiences to the ticket counters. In India, it has collected around Rs 194 crore and Rs 103 crore in the overseas markets.

Waltair Veerayya, on the other hand, has completed its 18-day theatrical run and has raked in Rs 157.50 crore from the domestic market. The overall worldwide box office collection has reached an astounding Rs 215.85 crore, including the global figures. It seems like after two straight flops, actor Chiranjeevi is back to his best.

Read all the Latest Movies News here