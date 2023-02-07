Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer upcoming Telugu language action thriller film, Amigos, is all set for its theatrical release on February 10. The film recently passed the censor check and was awarded a UA certificate by the panel. According to the latest update, the film’s run-time has been locked at 139 minutes — 2 hours and 19 minutes. In the movie, Kalyan Ram will play three roles. The three characters played by him in the movie will be entirely different from those played by him in his previous films. As the trailer suggests, the movie will revolve around the story of three identical strangers, who become friends and grow closer. But one of these three can purportedly threaten the lives of the other two.

The antagonist character of Kalyan Ram, as seen in the trailer, is introduced as the Indian Pablo Escobar. Pablo Escobar was a drug dealer and narco-terrorist from Colombia. The difficulties faced by the two other characters will be the main turning point of the film. The trailer of this movie also shows how the gangster used the other two characters to get rid of the police. In the movie, Ashika Ranganath will be seen playing Kalyan Ram’s love interest. The actress is best known for her roles in Raambo 2 and Crazy Boy. However, Amigos will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry.

Advertisement

The film is directed by debutant Rajendra Reddy and also stars Bhramaji, Jayaprakash and Kalyani Natrajan in supporting roles. The movie is bankrolled jointly by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The music has been composed by Ghibran, the cinematography has been done by Soundar Rajan and it has been edited by Tammiraju.

On the work front, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has earlier worked in popular films Hare Ram, Ism, Om 3D, Jai Lava and Kusa. The actor last appeared in the critically acclaimed film Bimbisara. The Telugu-language fantasy action film was written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta and produced by N. T. R. Arts. The movie also featured Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj in important roles. The movie revolved around King Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire who lands in the modern-day world through time travel. The film was a huge hit at the box office.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has raised expectations with his upcoming film Amigos. Now it will be interesting to watch how the movie runs at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here