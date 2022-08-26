Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara Collects Rs 36.62 In 3 Weeks

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara, which is based on the theme of time travel, opened to positive reviews from all quarters on August 5. The film received a thumbs up from the fans, while critics, too, liked the story and execution. On its opening day, the film collected an impressive Rs 7.70 crore.

Here is the day-wise worldwide box office collection breakup of Bimbisara:

Day 1: - Rs. 7.27 crore share (Rs. 11.50 crore gross)

Day 2: - Rs. 5.10 crores share (Rs. 8.50 crores gross)

Day 3: - Rs. 5.92 crore share (Rs 10 crore gross)

Day 4: - Rs. 2.56 crore (Rs. 4.30 crore)

Day 5: - Rs. 2.77 crores (Rs. 4.70 crores gross)

Day 6: - Rs. 1.22 (Rs. 2.10 crore)

Day 7: - Rs. 0.73 crore (Rs. 1.20 crore)

Day 8: - Rs. 1.28 a share (Rs. 2.10 crore gross)

Day 9: - Rs. 1.25 crore share (Rs. 2.10 crore gross)

Day 10: - Rs. 1.66 crore (Rs. 2.65 crore)

Day 11: - Rs. 1.85 crore share (Rs. 3.10 crore gross)

Day 12: - Rs.0.82 crore (Rs. 1.35 crore gross)

Day 13: - Rs. 50 lakhs (Rs. 85 lakh)

Day 14: - Rs. 0.33 crore (Rs. 0.60 crore gross)

Day 15: - Rs. 0.56 crore share (Rs 1.05 crore gross)

Day 16: - Rs. 061 crore share (Rs 1.10 crore gross)

Day 17: - Rs 0.92 crore share (Rs 1.75 crore gross)

Day 18: - Rs. 0.42 crore share (0.75 crore gross)

Day 19: - Rs. 0.42 crore share (0.75 crore gross)

Day 20: - Rs. 0.46 crore share (0.85 crore gross)

Day 21: - Rs. 0.27 share (0.50 crore gross)

Area-wise box office collection of Bimbisara:

Nizam: Rs 11.42 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 7.75 Cr

UA: Rs 4.79 Cr

East: Rs 1.95 Cr

West: Rs 1.42 Cr

Guntur: Rs 2.19 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.59 Cr

Nellore: Rs 92 L

AP-TS Total Collections: Rs 32.03 Cr (Rs 51.05 Cr Gross)

Karnataka + Rest of India: Rs 2.26 Cr

Overseas: Rs 2.33 Cr

Total World-Wide Collections: Rs 36.62 Cr (Rs 62.35 Cr Gross)

A new report says that the digital rights of the Mallidi Vashisht directorial have been sold. Reportedly, Zee5 has bagged the digital streaming rights of the film and it will be available on the platform after 50 days of theatrical release.

