Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara Trailer To Be Out on July 4

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu movie Bimbisara will be released on July 4. The Mallidi Vashist directorial features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role. The movie is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts.

In a recent tweet Kalyan Ram revealed the trailer release date by sharing a poster of the movie. The poster features Kalyan Ram in an intense look at King Bimbisara. “Witness the world of #Bimbisara. Mighty #Bimbisara Trailer unveils on July 4," tweeted the actor.

Bimbisara will hit the theaters on August 4. The trailer will be released on the official YouTube channel of NTR Arts.

The teaser, shared by Kalyan Ram on YouTube, starts with a drum beat and an announcement. “Time travels from evil to good,’’ says the teaser. The amazing VFX shots and voice-over have created a buzz around the movie.

Kalyan Ram is playing dual role in the film and the teaser gives a glimpse into both the characters. The actor will be seen as King Bimbisara, who ruled Magadha in 5th Century BC, and a modern incarnation of the same character.

Fans are excited about the movie. “Kalyan Ram Anna ur Movies always, hope this movie should be the best of your career," wrote a user. Another one wrote, “All the best to Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. This movie will become the biggest hit in your career."

Earlier when the makers published the teaser, it also created similar buzz among the audiences. The teaser starts off with an ancient kingdom and ends with modern society.

Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Srinivasa Reddy are playing important roles in the movie. It is speculated that in the movie Bimbisara, Kalyan Ram will be performing the role of a warrior who will protect society from evil forces. He will also be seen as a youngster in modern society. It seems the film revolves around the theme of reincarnation.

