Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna has been critical ever since he collapsed during a political rally last Friday, January 27. He suffered cardiac arrest while taking part in a rally in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. He is currently receiving treatment at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru. As per reports, the actor’s health seems to be improving but continues to remain on life support in ICU. He is being treated by a special team of doctors in the ICU.

The hospital authorities said that there is a slight improvement in the condition of Taraka Ratna, as reported by several media houses. It is also said that the doctors conducted some vital, brain and heart tests again.

The doctors reportedly revealed that Taraka Ratna’s heart is responding and the rest of the organs are in normal condition. There is improvement in his health and he will recover soon.

YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy visited Taraka Ratna on Wednesday and told reporters that his heart and other organs were working fine and his brain was currently undergoing the needed treatment. Vija Sai Reddy also thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for taking care of his nephew Taraka Ratna by being at the hospital right from the beginning.

The doctors have also affirmed that Taraka Ratna’s brain is currently undergoing treatment as it has reportedly got affected due to no blood circulation for 45 minutes on the day he collapsed.

According to the doctors, there is a little swelling (Edema) due to the lodging of water in the upper part of the brain, which has to be cleared.

Earlier, Balayya informed the fans that Taraka had a 90 percent blockage on the left side of his heart and his blood pressure was normal.

Ratna collapsed while taking part in the political rally of TDP leader Nara Chandra Babu’s son Lokesh. Reportedly, he attended a puja and then joined a prayer at a mosque and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

