Nandmuri Balakrishna Reveals Taraka Ratna Had 90% Blockage On Left Side Of His Heart

The Veera Simha Reddy actor also mentioned that there was nothing to worry about and suggested they took him to Bengaluru for further treatment.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 15:22 IST

Hyderabad, India

Balayya also said that Taraka Ratna had no pulse when he reached the hospital.

Actor-politician Taraka Ratna, the elder cousin of Jr NTR, has been hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh while attending a rally on Saturday. The actor has been in critical condition at a Bengaluru hospital. His uncle Nandmuri Balakrishna visited him and revealed that he is being treated and there is nothing to worry about.

Balayya interacted with the media and shared a health update. “All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can," he shared. The Veera Simha Reddy actor also mentioned that there is nothing to worry about and suggested they take him to Bengaluru for further treatment. “He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked," Balakrishna added.

Balayya also said that Taraka Ratna had no pulse when he reached the hospital. The pulse was revived and he was reportedly moved to a bigger hospital for further treatment. Taraka had a 90 per cent blockage on the left side of his heart and his blood pressure was normal.

Taraka Ratna was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. As per the latest health update shared with the reporters, Taraka Ratna’s condition is still critical but is responding to treatment. “He is still critical but is responding to the treatment which is a good sign. With the blessings of our grandfather and the prayers of the Nandamuri fans, Tarakaratna should recover soon," Jr NTR has said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K also visited Taraka Ratna in Bengaluru.

Ratna collapsed while taking part in the political rally of TDP’s leader Nara Chandra Babu’s son Lokesh. Reportedly, he attended a puja and then joined a prayer at a mosque and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

first published: January 30, 2023, 15:22 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 15:22 IST
