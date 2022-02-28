Nandu Jagan Makes Comeback on TV With This Tamil Reality Show

Comedian Nandu Jagan has begun his new stint as a host of a reality show Run Baby Run on Zee Tamil. The show will be aired on the channel every Sunday at 1 pm and will be available for online streaming on Zee 5. The show, which started on February 27, will see Tamil film and television celebrities as contestants performing challenging tasks.

According to the makers of Run Baby Run, the celebrities will be performing tough tasks to test their mental and physical endurance within a given time. The celebrities will be divided into two teams being pitted against each other in some tasks.

The first episode featured contestants identifying a popular person through the given clues. They were asked to use their knowledge of emojis to identify personalities. After competing against a rival team, the winning team members got rewards. In the first episode, six contestants were divided into two teams

Nandu Jagan, known for his sense of humour and comic timing, is hosting the show. He has appeared in supporting roles in Tamil films. He is a prominent TV and stage show host.

Earlier, he showed his hosting talent in the popular show Kadavul Paadhi Mirugam Paadhi, which was about reviewing movies. He was an anchor of popular game shows like Connexions.

On the acting front, Jagan won critical acclaim for his role as Chiti Babu, a small-time smuggler in the movie Ayan directed by KV Anand. The film starring Suriya, Prabhu and Tamannaah in lead roles was released in 2009.

His upcoming film projects include Thalli Pogathey, Pallu Padama Paathuka, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

