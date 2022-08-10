Nandu Poduval To Feature in Nedumudi Venu's Role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Indian 2, Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan’s next with director Shankar, is on its production mode. Sources close to the development have revealed that the movie makers have roped in Malayalam actor Nandu Poduval to reprise late actor Nedumudi Venu’s role in the film. Nedumudi Venu, who essayed the role of Krishnaswamy, a CBI officer in Indian, had shot a few scenes for the sequel of the super hit Tamil film before his death in October last year.

Following Nandu’s close resemblance to Nedumudi Venu, the makers took the decision and now plan to shoot the remaining scenes with the actor. Indian 2 had gone on floors in February 2020, but the cast and crew had to face the loss of two actors, Nedumudi Venu and Tamil actor Vivek, who had essayed a significant role in the prequel, following which the shooting was put on hold.

A Times of India report mentions that Navrasa hero Karthik is expected to join Indian 2. An official announcement is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal, who will star in the leading lady role, has confirmed that the shooting of Indian 2 will resume on September 13. Currently, Kamal Haasan is off to the US for a month-long trip as he is sporting two different looks for the film.

Preparations for Indian 2 set works are progressing in a film city in Chennai. On the other hand, director Shankar is busy with RC 15 starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Kamal Haasan earlier in an interview had shared that he will never give up on the film. “It’s a big picture. But there were many obstacles along the way. Covid has started. People died in an accident on the set. All this was very disturbing. But we kept trying. There will be Indian 2. We are all working towards it. Lyca Productions is keen to shoot. So now it’s just a question of bringing everything together logistically," he said.

