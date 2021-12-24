Nani Calls Low Prices of Movie Tickets in Andhra 'Insult' to Audience; Ministers hit Back

Soon after actor Nani called the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to cap the rate of tickets to cinema halls at low rates as an “insult" to the audience, state ministers have hit back at him. The state government’s decision of pricing cinema tickets at low rates has impacted the overall box office collections of films like Akhanda. Several actors and producers have moved the High Court against the government over the decision.

A day before the theatrical release of his film Shyam Singha Roy, Nani was in Hyderabad for a press meet. While responding to a question on the government’s controversial decision to cap the ticket price of cinema halls, Nani said, “Put the thoughts of cinemas, politicians etc aside but you are insulting the audience. Today, somewhere, I saw (the ticket rates) are Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 20."

“It’s not logical as well if a counter of a grocery store looks bigger than the counter of a person who is providing employment to ten people and running a huge theatre. It’s nothing but an insult to me," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has disagreed with actor Nani’s views and said, “Cinema ticket prices have to be accessible to the common man. How is it insulting to the audience?"

Minister Satyanarayana said the state government is “pro-common man. We will always work for the common man. We won’t keep mum if theatres keep on looting the audience."

Andhra Pradesh agriculture minister Kurasala Kannabab rubbished actor Nani’s comments and asserted that “it’s the responsibility of the state government to regulate the prices of movie tickets."

Nani’s film Shyam Singha Roy has been released in theatres today. The film based on the concept of reincarnation is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It stars Nani in a dual role along with Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in substantial roles.

