Nani, Keerthy Suresh-Starrer Dasara Launched With Puja Ceremony in Hyderabad

Actor Nani is all set to begin his new project titled Dasara directed by Srikanth Odella. The makers on Wednesday launched the film with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Keerthy Suresh stars as the female lead. Touted to be a rural entertainer, the shooting of the movie will start sometime in March.

BA Raju’s team, South Indian Movies PRO, shared a video from the ceremony on social media with the tweet, “The Pooja ceremony of Natural star @NameisNani & @KeerthyOfficial’s Rural MASS Entertainer #Dasara movie was done today on an auspicious & a grand note-

Advertisement

@odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @sathyaDP @NavinNooli @sudhakarcheruk5 @SLVCinemasOffl."

The video shows the cast and crew performing a pooja. Dasara marks the second collaboration between Nani and Keerthy Suresh. They had previously collaborated for Nenu Local in 2017, and the film was a box office hit.

Dasara is set in a village in the Sigareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani, Andhra Pradesh. Nani will be seen playing a mass and action-packed role. He will be seen as a Telangana youth in this movie. Reportedly, Nani has taken special training to master the Telangana dialect.

The music of the film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Sathyan Sooryan has been roped in to handle the camera work, meanwhile, editing will be done by Navin Nooli. Besides Nani and Suresh, the film also features Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, among others.

Advertisement

Natural actor Nani was last seen in Rahul Sankrityan’s directorial Shyam Singha Roy. The actor is riding high on success since its release. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead. In addition, SSR has Rahul Ravindran and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

Meanwhile, Nani recently wrapped shooting for Ante Sundaraniki, which will hit theatres this summer. Coming back to Dasara, once the regular shooting kicks off, the film is expected to be completed by August.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.