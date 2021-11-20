Nani, Krithi Shetty Lip Lock Scene in Shyam Singha Roy Teaser Drives Fans Crazy

A kissing scene featuring Nani and Krithi Shetty in the recently released teaser of upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy is going viral on the internet. The Jersey fame actor Nani and actress Krithi Shetty are playing the lead character in the upcoming film Shyam Singh Roy. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 24.

The teaser of the film, released on November 18, is going viral due to a sensational kissing scene between Nani and Krithi Shetty. The kissing scene is getting a lot of attention from the fans. Many fans are left baffled and amazed about the lip lock scene. The teaser got around 7 million views in just 24 hours on YouTube.

Actor Nani has done lip lock scenes earlier for films like Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, (2012), Jersey (2019) and V The Movie (2020). This is Nani’s first film with Krithi Shetty and actress Sai Pallavi is also playing a pivotal role in this period drama.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Niharika Entertainment. After watching the teaser Nani’s fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Shyam Singh Roy. Nani will appear in a different look in this film compared to his earlier films. In this film he plays the role of a revolutionary writer who fights against the Devadasi system.

Film ‘Shyam Singh Roy’ will depict the pathetic life of Devdasis and discrimination they face in the society. As per the old Devdasi system, the girls were being used as sex slaves in the name of religious tradition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.