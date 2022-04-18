Nani, Nazriya Nazim’s Ante Sundaraniki to Hit Theatres in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam

Natural star Nani is all set to put the screens on fire with her upcoming romantic comedy, Ante Sundaraniki. The film, which will hit the theatres in June, is one of the much-anticipated films of the Shyam Singha Roy actor and Nazriya Nazim. Meanwhile, to attract the maximum audience, the makers have decided to have a pan-South release of the film. The film, which is originally made in Telugu, will also be released in Tamil and Malayalam now.

The makers of the film and Nani, who is playing the lead role, shared the poster with the audience on social media. Nani also revealed the names of the Tamil and Malayalam versions, Adade Sundara and Aha Sundara. Releasing the poster of multi-lingual title, he tweeted, “This one is special" followed by a heart emoticon.

It is believed that the decision to release the film in multiple languages was taken given the success of Nani’s last release, Shyam Singha Roy. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam and received amazing reviews from the audience.

Now, after Shyam Singha Roy, Nani’s next will also follow the same path. Apart from this, Nazriya is one of the prominent names in the Malayalam industry, which might be another reason for releasing the film in Malayalam and Tamil. With Ante Sundaraniki, Nazriya is all set to make her Tollywood debut.

Earlier, the makers of romantic comedy dropped the first song of the film. The song is part of the film’s audio album titled The Panchakattu. Releasing the first song on April 6, the makers gave us a glimpse of the interesting character of Nani.

The song is receiving a great response from the audience and has garnered more than 26 lakh views on YouTube.

Talking about Ante Sundaraniki, the film has been directed by Mental Madhilo director Vivek Athreya. Apart from Nani and Nazriya, the film also stars Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Azhagam Perumal, Nadhiya, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj in important roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the music of the film is given by the popular composer Vivek Sagar. The film will hit the theatres on June 10.

