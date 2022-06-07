Nani, Nazriya Nazim's Ante Sundaraniki to Release on This OTT Platform

Natural star Nani-starrer Ante Sundaraniki is gearing up for its theatrical release on Friday (June 10). Meanwhile, reports about the film’s OTT premiere have found their way online. The post-theatrical streaming rights of the film have been bagged by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Following the three-week window after its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on the platform around early July. However, an official update regarding the same is awaited.

A couple of days ago, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded the film a U certificate. The total runtime of the film is two hours and 56 minutes.

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, in addition to Nani, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim in the lead role. Nazriya is also making her debut in Tollywood with the film. The Telugu drama will be simultaneously released in Tamil as Adede Sundara and in Malayalam as Aha Sundara. Mythri Movie Makers has bankrolled the project. The upcoming entertainer has been in the spotlight for quite some time.

The technical crew consists of Niketh Bommi as cinematographer, while Raviteja Girijala is working as the editor for the film.

Speaking of Nani, the actor greeted his fans with Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Taxiwala Fame Director Rahul. However, the film did not fare well at the box office. Set against the backdrop of reincarnations in a periodic backdrop, the film was released worldwide on December 24 last year.

Nani’s two previous films — V and Tuck Jagadish — were released on the OTT platform and were well received by the audience. After a serious movie like Shyam Singha Roy, Nani is said to be taking another hit with this family entertainer on his account.

On the work front, Nani is shooting for Dasara in Telangana. The film, starring Keerthi Suresh, is set for release on Vijay Dasami.

