Nani, Nazriya's Ante Sundaraniki Collects Rs 30 Crore In Pre-Release Business

Natural Star Nani and Nazriya-starrer Ante Sundaraniki is all set to hit the worldwide silver screens on June 11. The film has done a pre-release business of Rs 30 Crore.

Let us look at the area wise Pre-release Business of the film

Nizam: Rs 10 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 4 Cr

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 10 Cr

Telangana: Rs 14 Cr

Karnataka + Rest of India: Rs 2.50 Cr

Overseas: Rs 3.50 Cr

Total Worldwide Prerelease Business Collections of Ante Sundaraniki: Rs 30 Cr (Break-Even- Rs 31 Cr)

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film have been bagged by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

With the film, Nazriya Nazim will be introducing herself to the Telugu audience. Nani will be seen portraying an upright Brahmin with the screen name Sundar, while Nazriya appears as a Christian named Leela.

The Telugu drama will be simultaneously released in Tamil as Adede Sundara and in Malayalam as Aha Sundara. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming entertainer has been in the spotlight for quite some time.

The technical crew consists of Niketh Bommi, who has handled cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film. After a serious movie like Shyam Singh Roy, Nani is said to be taking another hit with this family entertainer on his account.

The actor greeted his fans with Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Taxiwala Fame Director Rahul. However, the film did not fare well at the box office. Set against the backdrop of reincarnations in a periodic backdrop, the film was released worldwide on December 24 last year.

On the work front, Nani is shooting for Dasara in Telangana. The film starring Keerthi Suresh is set for release on Vijay Dasami.

