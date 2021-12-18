Nani, Sai Pallavi To Attend Shyam Singha Roy Pre-Release Event In Hyderabad Today

Days after releasing the Telugu and Tamil trailer of Shyam Singha Roy, the makers of the film are all set to host the pre-release event in Hyderabad today. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty will be attending the event with film’s producer Venkat Boyanapalli. The event will be held at 5 PM on December 18 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

It seems that the makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned in promotions of the film ahead of its release on December 24. After releasing the Tamil trailer of the film at a promotional event in Chennai on December 16, the producers announced the pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Niharika Entertainment, the production banner, announced the pre-release event details in a tweet sharing a poster featuring Nani and Sai Pallavi.

The production company has also announced that a new song titled Pranavalaya from Shyam Singha Roy will be released online at 7PM on December 18. In a tweet, the production company has shared a promo of the song.

It is expected that the full song will be released during the pre-release event.

Recently, a pre-release event of Shyam Singha Roy was held in Warangal, Telangana. State Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and noted producer Dil Raju graced the event as the special guests. The event was held on December 14 at Rangleela Maidan, Warangal.

Prior to its release, the makers have been able to create hype around it. Now, the film team of film is on a mission to amplify the buzz by holding pre-release events in various cities.

In the film, Nani will be seen in a dual role. The trailer shows that he will be playing the role of a young man named Vasu and revolutionary writer Shyam Singha Roy. The film based on the concept of reincarnation is set in the backdrop of 1970’s Kolkata.

Director Rahul Sankrityan is helming the movie. Producer Venkat Boyanapalli is bankrolling the film under the Niharika Entertainment banner.

