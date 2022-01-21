Nani, Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy Now Streaming on Netflix

Actor Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer Shyam Singha Roy is now available for streaming on Netflix. Following a successful theatrical haul, the Telugu film was released today on the OTT giant. The makers of the film said that now the film will reach a wider audience. Shyam Singha Roy hit the theatres on December 24 last year, and many who could not go to theatres due to Covid-induced restrictions were waiting for its digital release. Now, they will be able to watch the movie on Netflix.

Shyam Singha Roy has been getting good responses from the audience and critics. They are appreciating actors for doing justice with their characters. During a successful event of the movie, Veteran director R Narayana Murthy had called Nani the “Aamir Khan of Telugu Cinema". Now, Niharika Entertainment, the film’s production house has announced the digital release. It said that “The Epic Love Saga" is available for streaming on Netflix.

Netflix has also announced the digital release of Shyam Singha Roy.

“A budding filmmaker accused of plagiarising his movie’s story dives deep into his past and discovers a transcendental connection to the source material," Netflix said in the description of the film.

Actor Nani and Sai Pallavi have also appealed to their fans to watch their film on Netflix.

In this film, Nani is playing two characters. He is essaying a young man named Vasu and revolutionary writer Shyam Singha Roy from the 1970’s Kolkata. The story of the film revolves around the theme of reincarnation. It unfolds in Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Apart from Nani and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in important roles. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

