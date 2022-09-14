Nani-Starrer Dasara’s Non-Theatrical Rights Sold For A Staggering Rs 40 Crore

Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer much-anticipated film Dasara is all set for its release on March 30 next year. Reportedly, this is going to be Nani’s first pan-India film. Meanwhile, the film has hit headlines for the business it has made from the non-theatrical rights. There are reports that the makers have done a business worth Rs 45 crore after selling Dasara’s non -theatrical rights. Reports, circulating over the internet, say that it is the first time a Nani film has done such an enormous business even before its release.

The non-theatrical rights are not the only reason the audience is looking forward to this project. Apart from that, Nani’s looks have also amped the excitement quotient around Dasara. Nani shared his new look for the film on August 25. Natural Star, as he is popularly known, was dressed in a village attire. He can be seen donning dishevelled hair and holding a liquor bottle. The look was made more intriguing with a poster of yesteryear renowned actress Silk Smitha in the background. Fans were extremely delighted to see Nani in this look and showcased their happiness in the comment section.

Besides non-theatrical rights and Nani’s look, Dasara’s storyline has also made headlines. Reportedly, Dasara will be a family-oriented film. There are reports that Dasara is being shot against the background of Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani, Telangana.

Apart from Nani, and Keerthy, other actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will also be part of the venture. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director for the movie, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC is the cinematographer. Navin Nooli has handled the cuts. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Debutant Srikanth Odella has directed this project. Dasara is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

It remains to be seen whether Nani impresses the audience with Dasara.

