Nani-starrer Shyam Singh Roy's Trailer Receives Overwhelming Response, Fans Can't Wait

The trailer of the upcoming supernatural Telugu film, Shyam Singh Roy, starring south superstar Nani was released on Tuesday evening, and in no time, it amassed 4.3 million views. The fans are praising the trailer and sharing it on various social media platforms. The trailer looks impressive and the film will hit the theatres on December 24.

In the trailer, Nani is delivering intense dialogues. Shyam Singh Roy also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian. The Rahul Sankrithyan directorial has been produced under the banner of Niharika Entertainment Production.

Speaking of Nani, the actor is busy shooting several films these days. His film Duck Jagdish was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 10 and it failed to live up to expectations. However, the trailer of Shyam Singh Roy has impressed the audience, who now hope for a big hit.

The trailer shows Satyadev Janga narrating the story of the film based in Kolkata. Nani is playing a double role in the film, adding to the excitement for his fans. Nani and Sai Pallavi, who have already worked together in a film a few years ago, have once again teamed up for Shyam Singh Roy.

Sai Pallavi will play the role of Devadasi as a Bengali girl. Nani’s fans have high expectations of this big-budget historical film.

