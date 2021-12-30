Nani Starrer Shyam Singha Roy Collects Rs 42 Lakh on 6th Day

Telugu star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is approaching to complete its first-week run and going by the box-office collections, it seems that the film has been getting a good response at the theatres.

Released on December 24, the film received the most collections from the Nizam region which stood at Rs 20 lakh. The film has made a total box office collection of Rs 14.61 crore in the six days of its release. On the sixth day, as on December 29, the film made a box office collection of Rs 42 lakh. The film has grossed over Rs 36.28 crore so far.

Meanwhile, the total worldwide box-office collection of the Rahul Sankriyan directorial now stands at Rs 20.47 crore.

Area wise breakup of 6-day collection:

Nizam: Rs. 7.46 crores

Ceded: Rs. 1.97 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs. 1.67 crore

East: Rs. 77 lakhs

West: Rs. 62 lakhs

Guntur: Rs. 92 lakhs

Krishna: Rs. 70 lakhs

Nellore: Rs. 48 lakhs

AP-Telangana Total: Rs 14.61 crore (Rs 24.78 crore gross)

Karnataka and Rest of India: Rs 2.48 crore

Overseas: 3.36 crore

Total WW: Rs 20.47 crore (Rs 36.28 crore gross)

The film stars Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi in the female lead roles. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, SSR has grossed over Rs. 22 crore as part of its pre-release business. However, it is said to be less in comparison to Nani’s previous films, though Nani’s last two films didn’t perform well at the box office.

Now we have to wait and watch to see if Nani’s latest release comes out as a hit or not as the film is having a tough competition at the theatres with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda.

