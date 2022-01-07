Nani-Starrer Shyam Singha Roy Grosses Rs 44 Crores in 13 Days

Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy is performing well at the box office and has so far grossed Rs 44 crores in the first 13 days of its release. The Rahul Sankritya directorial stars Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty as female leads.

The film had recorded a pre-release business of Rs. 22.5 crores. According to reports, the film has grossed over Rs 45 crores worldwide in 13 days, making it one of the top performers starring Nani.

Here’s how the collection looks like:

Nizam (Telangana): Rs. 9.29 crore

Rayalaseema: Rs. 2.63 crore

Uttarakhand: Rs. 2.13 crore

West: Rs. 1.08 crore

Guntur: Rs. 1.16 crore

Krishna: Rs. 0.95 crore

Nellore: Rs 0.64 crore

AP+Telangana: 5 days collection: Rs. 18.72 crore (Rs.31.77 crore gross)

Karnataka+Rest of India: Rs. 2.86 crore

Overseas: Rs. 3.54 crore

Total 13 Days World Wide Collections: Rs 25.12 cr (Rs 44 cr gross)

Nani’s last two releases failed to impress the audience and were nothing short of disasters at the box office. However, with Shyam Singha Roy, Nani has once again wowed the audience after a gap of two years.

Nani returning to silver screens after a long span of two years has amazed the cine fans with his excellent performance in this supernatural romantic drama film SSR.

