Nani Talks About Nepotism in South Industry, Says 'Audience Is Responsible for Encouraging...'

Nani and Rana Daggubati are among the top actors in the Telugu film industry. While Nani, being an outsider, has carved out a niche for himself with his performances in films like V and Shyam Singha Roy, Rana comes from the Akkineni-Daggubati clan. Their power and influence in the south film industry is known to all. Nani and Rana recently appeared on the show Nijam With Smita, where they spoke about their takes on nepotism, career, childhood, family and much more.

While addressing the issue of nepotism prevailing in the south, as well as other film industries, Nani said that the audience always “encourages” it. He also compared himself to Ram Charan while demonstrating the craze around their movies. “One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch (Ram) Charan’s first film. It's the audience, who is responsible for encouraging nepotism as people always want to see their idol's sons and daughters on the big screen," he said on the show.

Rana Daggubati, who made his acting debut with director Sekhar Kammula 2010’s film Leader, believes that a star's legacy is important. Rana, who is the son of renowned filmmaker D Suresh Babu, said that if a star kids ventures into films, they must ensure to uphold their heritage and carry forward their family’s legacy. He said, “If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family.”

Watch a teaser from the show here:

Nani celebrates his 39th birthday today, February 24. Several fans, friends and celebs from the industry have been sending birthday wishes to the actor via social media. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor shared a heartwarming post which is dedicated to his fans and loved ones as he expressed his gratitude towards them. Sharing a monochrome candid picture of him, Nani wrote, “I was a Friday release on 24th Feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Fridays. This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together (sic)”.

Nani is currently gearing up for the release of his first pan-Indian project, Dasara. The movie also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Keerthy Suresh and Zarina Wahab in crucial roles. The film, which was originally shot in Telugu, will be released on March 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, will be seen in the action-crime series Rana Naidu alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The series will premiere on March 10 on OTT giant Netflix.

