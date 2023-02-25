Telugu actor-producer Nani has created a special position in the hearts of many with his versatility in films like Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy, and Ante Sundaraniki. On February 24, Nani celebrated his 39th birthday. The actor made sure to have the time of his life, as he delved into the birthday festivities with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy. He was also accompanied by his Ante Sundaraniki co-star Nazriya Nazim, her partner Fahadh Faasil, and a group of other friends. Pictures from the star-studded birthday bash were shared on Instagram recently, which has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time.

The pictures indicated that the dress code for the birthday party was black. Nani and the others present on the premises were all decked-up in black ensembles. Nani seemed to be ageing like fine wine, as he looked dapper in his uber-cool black shirt, having a distinct patterned collar and sleeves. He teamed up the outfit with a pair of black trousers, and a dial wristwatch, sporting long, curly hair.

The party members appeared to celebrate Nani turning a day older on a terrace premises. His wife Anjana exuded pretty lady vibes, slipping into a black-and-white, floral printed dress. The girl gang posed for pictures, striking various poses for the click. Nani had a big smile on his face, enjoying himself with his partner and best buddies. The entire gang later posed for a group picture too.

The slew of photos soon became the talk of the town. Social media users queued up in the comments to wish Nani a happy birthday. One admirer expressed, “How cute u ppl are together!! Manifesting friendships like these in my life," another exclaimed, “Awww!! U guys are goals yaar!! Seriously!!!" Others filled the comment section with uncountable red heart emojis.

Nani will next be seen in the much-anticipated Srikanth Odhela-directorial Dasara. The Telugu-language action drama boasts an ensemble cast of Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 30, this year.

