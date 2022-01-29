Nani Unveils Teaser of Sree Vishnu, Catherine Tressa's Bhala Thandhanana

Actor Nani on Friday released the teaser of Sree Vishnu’s upcoming Telugu film Bhala Thandhanana. The teaser of the political thriller, directed by Chaitanya Dantuluri, hints that the story is based on corruption and scams. The teaser shows Sree Vishnu as a youngster who rebels against the system and questions injustice. Catherine Tressa is starring opposite Vishnu in the film.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser suggests that the story of the film revolves around hawala scams. Mani Sharma is handling the background music for the film. Sree Vishnu and Catherine are both essaying the roles of crime reporters in the film. KGF fame Ramachandra Raju plays the villain in this movie. The 1 min 34-sec video is full of intense action sequences.

The teaser, laced with mysterious background music, has piqued curiosity among the audience. The makers will soon be releasing the songs and trailer of the film.

Sharing the Youtube link of Bhala Thandhanana on his Twitter handle, Nani said that the team of the film is talented and appealed to his fans to watch the movie in theatres.

Vishnu extended his gratitude to Nani for launching the teaser of the film.

According to makers, the teaser of Bhala Tandhanana has garnered over 1 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Actors Srinivas Reddy, Adarsh Balakrishna, Satya, Posani Krishna Murali, and others will be seen playing key roles, the teaser suggests.

Bhala Thandanana is produced by Rajani Korrapati under the banners of Vaaraahi Chala Chitram. Suresh Ragutu is onboard as a DOP and Marthand K Venkatesh is the film’s editor.

The movie is scheduled for a February 2022 release. However, the date is yet to be finalised.

