Nani's Shyam Singha Roy Faces Backlash on Twitter for 'Hurting Hindu sentiments'.

Recently released film Shyam Singha Roy, starring Telugu actor Nani and actress Sai Pallavi in lead roles, has stirred a controversy. Several moviegoers who watched the film in theatres are alleging that the film is ‘anti-Hindu’ and hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. Some of them even alleged that many dialogues in the movie denigrate the sacred Rig Veda. Shyam Singha Roy is based on the concept of reincarnation featuring Nani in a double role.

Several Twitter users are expressing their anger over a scene in Shyam Singha Roy in which the dialogues delivered by the characters of the movie are allegedly mocking Rig Veda.

“Never thought NANI would make an anti-Hindu and a propaganda movie by demonising Hindu gods, culture and hailing communism which killed over 100 million. You people know nothing about devadasi culture and named her with a xtian name rosy from maitreyee," tweeted a user.

In the film, Nani is playing a young man named Vasu and revolutionary writer Shyam Singha Roy, who tried to spread the ideas of socialism and communism in 1970’s Kolkata.

The film hit the screens on December 24 and continues to receive good footfalls in cinema houses despite facing competition from big movies like Pushpa and Akhanda. The film has reportedly collected Rs 35.45 crore worldwide so far. A success party of the film was held in Hyderabad on December 27.

The film is receiving positive reviews from critics and moviegoers. They are appreciating the screenplay, music, execution and visual effects of the supernatural drama.

Apart from Nani and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in important roles. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has been produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

