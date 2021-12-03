Nani's Tuck Jagadish Records Stunning TRPs on its World TV Premiere

Tuck Jagadish, with Nani in the lead role, and other stars, including Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu, was released on September 10 this year. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, was released on an OTT platform because of the pandemic. Released on Amazon Prime, the film received a mixed response. And now nearly two months after it was released on the OTT, the film had its television premiere and established itself as an out and out winner.

The film premiered on Star Maa and got a staggering 10.90 TRP. Tuck Jagadish was produced under the banner of Shine Screens by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

As far as other films of actor Nani are concerned, Shyam Singha Roy is all set to be released soon. The movie is a period action thriller directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian will be seen alongside Nani in this film.

The film is scheduled to release on December 24 this year. Mickey J Meyer has scored music for the film, which has been produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika entertainment.

The teaser of Shyam Singha Roy grabbed everyone’s attention and it took only hours for the film to become the talk of the town. The film is said to be set in Kolkata and Nani plays a Bengali revolutionary.

Reports also suggest that Nani will be seen playing a dual role in this movie. The teaser of the film gives a nice sneak peek into several aspects of the film. It will be very interesting to see how the film does at the box office since theatres have started operating as before.

