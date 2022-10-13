Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Ariyippu Top Attractions At Kerala Film Fest

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held in the state in December this year. As many as 14 Malayalam films will be screened at the prestigious film festival between December 9 and 16. All eyes will be on the two Malayalam films that have been shortlisted under the competition segment of the IFFK. The two movies are the Kunchacko Boban-Mahesh Narayanan film Ariyippu and the Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

All 12 movies that will be screened under the Malayalam Cinema Today category were selected by a jury that included filmmakers Sherry, Ranjith Sankar, Anuraj Manohar, and Jeeva KJ, under the chairmanship of director R. Sarath. The movies include – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Vazhakku, Kamal KM’s Pada, the Malayalam anthology Freedom Fight and Indu VS directorial 19(1)(a), along with Aayirathonn Nunakal, Baaki Vannavar, Normal, Great Depression, Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum, Aanu, Bharthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randu Makkalum, and Dhabari Kyuruvi.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Pellissery. It is also the first movie produced by the veteran actor’s newly launched production house Mammoottykampany Films Private Limited. The theatrical release date of the film is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Ariyippu is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and is set in Noida during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film revolves around the struggles of a Malayali couple residing in the city. Released on August 4 this year, the film made waves with its much-talked-about premiere at the 75th Locarno Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Leopard award.

