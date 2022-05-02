Naomi Judd, Grammy-Winning Singer, the Matriarch of the Judds Country Music Duo, Dies at 76

Singer and television star Naomi Judd, famous for nearly four decades as the matriarch of the country music duo the Judds, died aged 76. Judd’s daughters s Wynonna Judd and Ashley reportedly attributed their mother’s death to “the disease of mental illness". The announcement came the day before the Judds were set to be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at a medallion ceremony in Nashville. The ceremony will go ahead, with Wynonna expected to attend, according to a statement sent to ‘Variety’ by a representative for the Hall.

As the Judds, Naomi and Wynonna were one of the most successful country acts of the past 40 years, although they initially parted in 1991.

“The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum joins family and fans in grieving the sudden loss of Naomi Judd," the statement reads.

“Following the wishes of the Judd family, the museum will move forward with the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, with Wynonna planning on being in attendance. In addition to The Judds, Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake will be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Public red carpet arrivals are cancelled."

The Judds had also recently announced a farewell tour, the first by Naomi and Wynonna in more than a decade. The 10-day tour was supposed to commence on September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wrap up on October 28 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

When the tour was announced, Wynonna had said that she is looking forward to celebrating Judd’s music with the fans. She added her mom and she has been on quite the journey over the last 38 years and fans have also been with them throughout the entire time.

Three of the arena shows, including the Nashville finale, had sold out, according to the Judds’ social media.

The Judds also sang at the CMT Music Awards and walked the red carpet. The show aired live on CBS on April 11, the same day the duo had announced their reunion/goodbye tour.

The Judds had parted ways for the first time at a time when Naomi had been diagnosed with Hepatitis C. Her daughter focused on her solo career as a singer after that.

They reunited for the Power to Change Tour at the turn of the millennium.

The late singer also became a popular television personality and led her own talk show Naomi’s New Morning. She also appeared on shows like Can You Duet, My Cooking Rules and others.

(With IANS inputs)

