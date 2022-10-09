Home » News » Movies » PM Modi Praises Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Trailer, Says 'Appu Lives in Hearts of Millions'

PM Modi Praises Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Trailer, Says 'Appu Lives in Hearts of Millions'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 13:53 IST

Mumbai, India

PM Narendra Modi gives shout-out to Puneeth Rajkumar's filme GG Gandhada Gudi.
PM Narendra Modi gives shout-out to Puneeth Rajkumar's filme GG Gandhada Gudi.

GG Gandhada Gudi is slated to hit the theatres on October 28. This will be late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's final film.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on late Kannada cinema icon Puneeth Rajkumar, whose final film GG: Gandhada Gudi’s trailer dropped on Sunday morning. Modi was responding to Puneeth’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s tweet, in which she had mentioned the late actor’s desire to share the film’s trailer with the PM.

Sharing the trailer link on her Twitter account, Ashwini tagged PM Modi and wrote: “Namaste @narendramodi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu’s heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person."

In his response, PM Modi sent his best wishes for the film and wrote, “Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka’s natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu GG: Gandhada Gudi is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. According to the makers, the film is an epic musical celebration of Karnataka’s blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

KGF star Yash also took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film and called it “top notch". He tweeted, “The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering - Bruce Lee. This is exactly how I would describe this immortal soul. Love you Appu sir. Thanks for giving us this opportunity to watch our Karnataka in pure awe. #GandhadaGudi is top notch."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: October 09, 2022, 13:51 IST
last updated: October 09, 2022, 13:53 IST