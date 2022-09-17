Narendra Modi Turns 72: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and Others Wish India’s Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world for the Prime Minister. Several Bollywood celebrities too have extended their warmest greeting on the happy occasion.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Instagram, has shared a heartwarming note to wish PM Modi. Along with a video of the PM addressing the nation, he wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday and congratulations! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are striving to fulfil every responsibility you have taken under your oath and will continue to do so for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister."

Anil Kapoor has shared pictures of PM Modi on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined…the harbinger of ache din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! Narendra Modi."

Ajay Devgn posted a picture of himself with PM Modi on his Twitter and wrote, “Your leadership inspires 🇮🇳 and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir 🙏"

Akshay Kumar wished the PM on Twitter and wrote, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻"

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy shooting for her upcoming flick Emergency, took to her Instagram story and shared an old picture of PM Modi along with her from an event and penned a long birthday message. She wrote, “Happy birthday honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey. We wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the consciousness of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

Karan Johar also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday:

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story to wish PM MOdi a happy birthday:

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also wished PM Modi:

Here’s how Sanjay Dutt wished Narendra Modi:

Isha Koppikar also wished Modiji on Twitter:

Alia Bhatt also wished the PM:

