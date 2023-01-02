Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh Share A Romantic Kiss In Their Wedding Announcement Video; Watch

Telugu actor Naresh, who has been in a relationship with actress Pavitra Lokesh, has made their relationship social media official with a romantic video. The actor announced that they’re all set to tie the knot with a mushy clip. He posted a video on Twitter, which began with the caption, “Welcome to Our World”. The video then goes on to give glimpses of them cutting a cake and feeding each other.

Towards the end of the video, the couple is seen holding a glass in their hand and leaning towards each other for a kiss. One can also notice the fireworks in the background as they share this intimate moment. The caption at the end of the clip also read, “getting married soon". Along with the adorable video, the actor also penned a caption that read, “New Year, New Beginnings, Need all your blessings. From us to all of you #HappyNewYear”.



On seeing this video, fans went all out to wish the couple heartfelt congratulations in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Better love story than Kushi."

Another user added, “Congratulations both of you. Happy new year”.

A third user added, “Congratulations sir. Wish you both everlasting happiness, love, success and prosperity”.

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh reportedly met and fell in love on the sets of Sammohanam. The couple has also been in a live-in relationship for quite some time. They have appeared in films such as Andaru Bagundali Andulo Nenundali, Middle-Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding, and Ramarao on Duty.

Naresh is getting married for the fourth time. Pavitra was previously married to a Software Engineer. After her divorce, she moved in with actor Suchendra Prasad. They did, however, parted ways in 2018. Naresh is Mahesh Babu's brother and the son of Vijaya Nirmala and late actor Krishna.

