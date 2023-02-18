Nargis Fakhri Opens Up About Dealing With Sexual Harassment, Says 'Not the Type of Person Who...'

Actress Nargis Fakhri became a household name after her feature as Heer in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. Ever since, she has been a part of multiple movies including Main Tera Hero, Azhar and more. Nargis is one actress who never shies away from giving her honest opinions on sensitive issues. In a recent interaction with Zoom, the Rockstar fame opened up about facing sexual harassment in the showbiz world. The actress admitted she came across a few who made unwanted advances toward her but added that she knows how to maintain a boundary.

Nargis is of the opinion to judge nobody, she believes that people might have to do certain things for survival. However, she isn’t the one who might go to extreme lengths to be in the race. “They say it's the survival of the fittest but I am not the type of person who is so hungry that they would do anything. That’s for my own mental health,” she said. Nargis Fakhir explains she knows who she is and what she must do to keep herself happy. For the actress, taking care of her mental and physical well-being is the utmost priority.

Advertisement

“I know who I am and I want to be happy with myself and feel good about myself. And there is nothing more important than taking care of me and my mental health and my physical health," she said.

When it comes to her professional career, she admits to experiencing different types of encounters from meeting different people. However, she deems herself lucky because her experiences aren’t as horrible as what some other people might have to go through. “I actually was very lucky, I didn’t have as horrible stories as maybe some other people. But you know, there’s people flirting, or like insisting or being a little extra. And for me, I am like I am just going to lock myself in my house. I just get away from everybody because no human is really well equipped for encounters of that sorts. I try to keep myself away from all of that. I know how to have a boundary," said the actress.

Nargis Fakhri is currently filming for the Telugu action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie also stars Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the 17th century Mughal Era, the movie chronicles how the titular character, an outlaw, receives the task of stealing back Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Read all the Latest Movies News here