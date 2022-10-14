Nargis Fakhri Recounts Being Unable to 'Maneuver in a New Culture' Because She Was Authentic and Honest

Nargis Fakhiri might have taken a long sabbatical after starring in films like Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3 and Azhar, but the actress is ready to bounce back with some interesting scripts in her kitty. The actress has gone candid about her early days in Bollywood where she was reprimanded by people that honesty and authenticity wasn’t a good thing.

Hindustan Times quoted Nargis telling Masala, “I didn’t know how to maneuver in a new culture. I was told that because I was so authentic and honest in my feelings it wasn’t a good thing. You have to interact with people even if you’re not comfortable with them. You have to put on a game face, which I couldn’t. I was said to be immature. Now I understand that people have three faces – a business face, a creative face and the personal face."

Advertisement

She further opened up about her mental health as she revealed she was unhappy with her situation. Moreover, because she was hustling for eight years, she couldn’t take out time for family and that aggravated her stress. She shared, “I’d worked every single day for eight years and I hardly got to be with my family. I felt unwell due to stress. Consequently, I developed health issues. Was I depressed? I guess you can use the word. I was unhappy in my situation and was questioning myself as to why I was still there. I took two years off to get healthy. I did Vipassana meditation in the US. did a kind of fasting, where you only have water and no food for certain days. Fasting is said to sharpen your senses. Rumi was quoted saying that fasting opens the eyes of the soul. You connect to the Universe."

Nargis Fakhri is gearing up to feature in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a Telugu-language period action adventure film written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, the film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal. The film is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here