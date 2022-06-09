Naseeruddin Shah Calls The Kashmir Files 'Almost Fictionalised', Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

When The Kashmir Files was released earlier this year, it became the talk of the town. Vivek Agnihotri’s film had left the audience divided. While some appreciated the movie, others claimed it to be politically motivated. Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah also talked about The Kashmir Files as he spoke about actors and filmmakers participating in projects perceived to be nationalistic.

Naseeruddin Shah On The Kashmir Files

When asked about The Kashmir Files, Naseeruddin Shah told NDTV, “They want to be on the winning side" as quoted by Indianexpress.com. Not just this, but the actor also called The Kashmir Files ‘an almost fictionalised version of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus’. He went on to say that the government was promoting the film. Meanwhile, the film’s producer Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to Shah’s statement. He tweeted a video of the actor from the interview and wrote, “I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country."

Naseeruddin Shah On The 3 Khan’s Silence On Political Issues

The actor was also asked why the three Khans of Bollywood often maintain silence regarding the political affairs of the country. To this, Shah mentioned that ‘they would be risking too much’. “I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose," he said as quoted by Indianexpress.com.

Naseeruddin Shah Talks About ‘Witch-Hunt’ of Aryan Khan

The veteran actor also talked about the ‘witch-hunt’ of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan when he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case earlier this year. “What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. Sonu Sood gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don’t know. (laughs) Though they won’t find anything," Shah said.

