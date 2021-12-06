Naseeruddin Shah Says Irrfan Khan Almost 'Welcomed' His Death for Two Years

Actor Irrfan Khan fought a brave battle against cancer for over two years before succumbing to the disease in April 2020. His untimely demise left fans and the film fraternity in complete shock, but the actor was probably aware of his approaching death. Recalling his last conversation with the late actor, Naseeruddin Shah revealed that Irrfan knew about his death for about two years. Speaking to The Indian Express in an interview, Shah said that he spoke to Irrfan a few times over call even during his treatment phase in London and all that while he knew that death was approaching.

Shah added that the way Irrfan dealt with it was truly fascinating. “He would say, ‘I am observing death approaching me and how many people get that opportunity? To be able to see this Grim Reaper coming towards you and you are almost welcoming him," Shah said. He added that the loss was terrible, but nothing could be done. It was just the bodily machinery shutting down.

The veteran actor also talked about obsession surrounding deaths and called it unhealthy. Shah said that he had dealt with several sudden losses of family members and friends but obsessing over death was never going to yield a meaningful result. He added that death was the most unimportant part of life and ironically also the most unavoidable one.

Shah added that he did not care about his death but till he is there, he wanted to live his life as alert and as alive as possible. The actor wanted to be celebrated and remembered for his life instead of his friends grieving over his death.

Shah and Irrfan had worked in several films together including Maqbool, Private Detective: Two Plus Two Plus One, 7 Khoon Maaf and others. Both the actors had studied at the National School of Drama before joining theatre and films.

