Naseeruddin Shah Was Once Stabbed by an Actor Friend, Om Puri Helped Him, Know What Happened

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has turned 72 today. His four-decade-long career boasts of some of the most pioneering projects in the Indian Film Industry. Being the face of parallel cinema in India, the actor has featured in legendary movies like Masoom and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. In his memoir titled ‘And Then One Day’, the actor has talked about an incident where he was stabbed by an actor friend Jaspal and Om Puri saved the day by coming to his aid.

While shooting for the 1977 film Bhoomika, Naseeruddin was dining out with Om Puri. Just then, his friend Jaspal, with whom the actor shared a strained relationship entered the restaurant. Naseeruddin Shah narrates, “We ignored each other but, eyes fixed on me, he passed to sit on another table behind me, so I thought. After a while, I was reminded of his presence by what felt like a short sharp punch in the middle of my back. I started to rise, wearily preparing myself for another free-for-all. Before I could move, Om with a strangled cry lunged at something behind me. I turned to see Jaspal holding a small knife, its point dripping blood, his hand raised to strike again, and Om and two others grappling to subdue him."

The actor revealed further, “Om returned to inform me that Jaspal had been taken to the kitchen and was being given the treatment. He wanted to take me to a doctor but was thwarted by the restaurant staff refusing to let us move till the police arrived. When the ambulance came, Om made the cardinal error of climbing in as well without permission and managed to rile the boss-man, thereby asking the cops to be gentle with me. He was ordered to get off and after considerable pleading with the goon in charge was allowed to stay. Neither of us had an idea where we were headed but I prayed it was not the police station."

The actor was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Juhu as he was bleeding profusely from his injury.

The actor divulged in his autobiography that Jaspal was later bailed out by filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza.

He said, “While recuperating I learnt that Jaspal, after spending two nights in custody, had been bailed out by Saeed Mirza in whose film Arvind Desai he had replaced me when I was unable to find the time for it. Saeed had always been hugely biased towards Jaspal since our FTII days and was now sheltering him in his own home; I hoped he knew what he was doing."

The ace actor also revealed in his memoir that Jaspal had come to meet him when he was home alone. But instead of apologizing, he explained that whatever happened was not ‘personal.’

