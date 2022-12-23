Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Son Agastya Stun In Black Theme Photoshoot; Netizens Love Their 'Swag'

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most stylish celebrity couples out there. And their Instagram feed is proof of this fact. Treating fans to their new posts, the couple shared pictures from their recent all-black photoshoots. In the glamorous photos, the duo is seen holding hands and posing for the camera. In the first picture, Hardik and Natasa are seen looking at each other. In the next slide, the couple strikes candid poses while getting clicked from a low angle.

The couple donned outfits from the shelves of Shantnu & Nikhil. Natasa is pictured wearing a black corset dress with a thigh-high slit, leather gloves and boots, with her hair tied into a ponytail. Hardik, on the other hand, donned a stylish jacket, matching slacks, and shoes.

“Me and mine,” Hardik wrote in the captions.

Hardik also shared a picture of him along with his son Agastya. In the photos, Pandya Jr. is seen wearing the same black jacket and pants as his father. Hardik, on the other hand is sheer shirt and black pants while standing behind him in the picture. They completed their look with cool sunglasses.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Soon after the pics were shares, scores of their fans chimed into the comments section and showered compliments on the fam. While one of the fan wrote, “Swag🔥🔥," another comment reads, “Super." A third fan wrote, “Batman and cat woman 🔥."

Hardik and Natasa often share photos and videos togethering, offering fans a glimpse of their personal and professional life. Natasa had previously shared a candid video of herself tea

ching Hardik some dance moves. “Where the dance lessons come from," she captioned the video, with winking and laughing emojis.

The video showed Natasa performing a dance step and explaining it to Hardik using numbers. He couldn't remember the exact dance step, so she asked him to play around with it. And then he did a completely different dance step.

Hardik Pandya is currently spending his break from cricket with his family. The India all-rounder, who led Indian to a series victory in New Zealand last month, was rested for the Bangladesh tour.

