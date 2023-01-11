'Nation Will Do Naatu Naatu': Proud Fans Celebrate RRR’s Historic Golden Globe 2023 Win

It is a historic day for the RRR cast and crew as well as for the Indian film industry. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has become the first Indian film to win at Golden Globe Awards. The 80th edition of one of the most prestigious film awards in Hollywood is currently underway in Los Angeles. RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, won the Golden Globe trophy for Best Song in Motion Picture for Naatu Naatu. The track has been directed and composed by M. M. Keeravani, who was looking dashing in a traditional black attire when he approached the stage to collect the award, announced by Jenna Ortega.

After RRR’s iconic win, fans have swamped Twitter with celebratory tweets. Social media users, who are on the seventh cloud, have been lauding the film’s team for continuing to creating history with their masterpiece. “What a great achievement for Indian cinema. M. M. Keeravani’s music, out of the world dance performances of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, song conception of Rajamouli, who played on the music dancing capabilities of Indian cinema to woo the global audience won the day for India,” wrote one.

Another tweeted, “A huge, huge hug to M.M Keeravani, the master of melodies!”

One of the users wrote, “A well deserving award… History in making for Indian cinema at global platform.”

This user loudly expressed the feeling of Naatu Naatu fans, “1.3 billion people from our nation will do Naatu Naatu now #RRRMovie.”

Here are some more reactions by fans that encapsulate RRR’s great victory on Twitter:

RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Prem Rakshith has choreographed it while the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose.

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, the song was competing Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio,Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RRR has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the awards. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani, as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

