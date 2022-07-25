National Award Winner Prakruti Mishra Assaulted By Co-Actor Babushaan Mohanty's Wife

A video of National Award-winning Odia actress Prakruti Mishra being assaulted by the wife of her co-star Babushaan Mohanty has gone viral on social media. In the video, Trupti, the wife of Babushaan, comes behind Prakruti, who was seated in the car. Prakruti asked for help from people, who filmed the incident.

Prakruti and Babushaan were seen on screen together in their most recent Odia film, Premam. Babushaan’s wife Trupti alleged that Prakruti and her husband were having an affair.

The incident has also been reported to Bhubaneswar’s Kharavela Nagar police station by Prakruti’s mother Krishna Priya Mishra. According to the complaint, “A few people had stopped the car in which her daughter was travelling for work and assaulted her physically and mentally," Prateek Singh, a DCP in Bhubaneswar, said.

On July 24, Prakruti shared a 4:18 minute long video on Instagram making fun of the actor’s family and said that they should chain him up if they feel insecure. Prakruti attempted to summarise the shocking incident of her assault by Babushaan’s wife in the video.

“They harassed me in the best way possible. It shows their upbringing and their family values. You can hear me shouting for help in the video, but, instead of helping me, people chose to take videos," she said.

She further added, “Numerous accusations have been made against me. Why would anyone break anybody’s house if it is already broken? Put a chain around your man’s neck and keep him home if you don’t want to let him go to work. What is the outcome of torturing and bringing fake allegations against another woman, when you cannot keep your husband."

