National Cinema Day Postponed By A Week, Here's Why

For those of you who were looking forward to the upcoming Friday to watch your favourite movie at the theatres for just Rs 75, you will, unfortunately, have to wait for another week. National Cinema Day, which was scheduled to be held across the country on September 16, has now been postponed to September 23.

Following a move by the United States of America where National Cinema Day was held on September 3, allowing the audience to watch movies at extremely cheap rates, The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) also declared a similar day on September 16. It was a gesture of gratitude to the audience for getting back business for multiplexes following the pandemic. To celebrate National Cinema Day across the country, multiplexes, including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival and Delight offered movie tickets for Rs 75 across over 4,000 screens.

However, in a recent statement, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said that at the request of individual stakeholders and to increase participation, National Cinema Day will now be organised on September 23, instead. Viewers can avail of the same Rs 75 facility on this day.

However, although not stated by the MIA, some reports suggest that the move to reschedule National Cinema Day was taken after the great commercial response to the recently released Brahmastra. Brahmastra, which is currently doing great at the box office, risks losing its collection streak if tickets are sold merely at Rs 75 on just its second weekend. Hence theatre owners reportedly appealed to have the day rescheduled to a later date to not affect the performance of Brahmastra.

