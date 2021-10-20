'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna Looks Stunning in Thigh-high Slit Metallic Blue Gown, See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a jaw-dropping frame on social media. The South beauty, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Misson Manju, is dressed in a metallic blue one-shoulder thigh-high slit dress. We simply can’t take our eyes of Rashmika here. In terms of accessories, the actress decided to go with a finger-ring. Rashmika’s wet and open tresses illuminated her beauty.

She also penned a note to go with the image. The actress wrote, “Being human - we are born with flaws and grow up with insecurities. But there comes a moment when you realise that you are much bigger than what the world is telling you- you can be..You are stronger, you are wiser, you are smarter. When you realise this, you become unstoppable."

Explaining the crux of her note, Rashmika said that people are the owners of their life, their heart, and their emotions. She urged her fans and followers to share these things with only those who are worth it, and one should make the choice wisely. “The thing is, you allow other people to have power over you… But your power can be yours and only yours, if you choose it to be. You can live an extremely relaxed, happy life without any attachment… But we need love, we need attention, we need attachments. We are only human and emotions are everything for us…"

She ended the note by saying, “What I am trying to say is- you are the owner of your life- of your heart and your emotions. Share them with only those who are worth it and choose wisely."

Check out the photos here:

Apart from Mission Majnu, the actress has been roped in for a second Hindi film project, Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

