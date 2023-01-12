Home » News » Movies » National Youth Day: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Pay Tribute To 'Great Youth Icon' Swami Vivekananda

National Youth Day: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Pay Tribute To 'Great Youth Icon' Swami Vivekananda

On the ocassion of National Youth Day, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and TV actors pay tribute to Swami Vivekanda.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 14:58 IST

Mumbai, India

India, today, is celebrating National Youth Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This day is observed to celebrate the ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda. To mark the special occasion, many celebrities took to social media to voice their opinions on how the youth of the country play a significant role. Many came out to mark the occasion either by showing their respects to the philosopher or reminiscing about their good old days.

Taking to Twitter, Actor Ajay Devgn posted a picture loop from his childhood through his youth days to the present. He captioned the post, “ Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid." He added the hashtag of 'National Youth Day 2023”

While some fans commented with screen grabs of their favourite picture from the stack, others wished him back. The actor has been very consistent about commemorating this day in his own style. Last year, the actor had written a note to his 20-year-old self.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, it’s not just Ajay Devgn but the star Amitabh Bachchan also commemorated the day by paying his respects. He wrote, “T 4525 - January 12 .. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti .. also celebrated as National Youth Day Of India .. as a tribute to Swami Vivekananda .. a great Indian youth icon ..” Amitabh Bachchan is seen bowing down in front of a garlanded statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Other actors from the Indian television industry such as Anita Pradhan, Kamna Pathak and Vidisha Srivastava honoured some young talents in their fields for their contributions.

Ajay Devgn will appear in Bholaa. The movie serves as the authorised Hindi adaptation of the popular Tamil movie Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan most recently appeared with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Boman Irani in Uunchai. The audience responded well to the picture, which Sooraj Barjatya directed. His next movies include The Intern with Deepika Padukone and Project K with Prabhas.

first published: January 12, 2023, 14:43 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 14:58 IST
