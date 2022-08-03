Nava Gadi Nava Rajya Cast Performs Iconic Scene From Sholay in This Insta Reel

Pallavi Patil-starrer Nava Gadi Nava Rajya will premiere on Zee Marathi on August 8. The show will be aired from Monday to Saturday at 21:00 hrs. It has already generated a lot of hype from its trailer. Recently, a humorous behind the scene clip from this serial was shared by Zee Marathi. Actors Anita Date Kelkar and Pallavi are imitating a scene from the popular film Sholay. Kashyap Parulekar is recording the video.

The cast enjoyed themselves thoroughly performing this scene. Pallavi essayed actress Hema Malini’s role singing the popular number Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The entire crew present on the sets couldn’t help laughing when Anita said the popular dialogue, “Basanti in kutto ke saamne mat nachna". This funny reel has crossed more than 1 Lakh views. The reel was captioned, “Jai,Veeru and Basanti."

Viewers also enjoyed the hilarious expressions of the three actors. A user wrote that he was extremely excited about this serial.

Nava Gadi Nava Rajya revolves around an interesting concept. In the glimpse shared by Pallavi, her character Anandi is married to Raghav whose first wife Rama passed away. Anandi has the responsibility of raising Rama’s kids and also tackling her mother-in-law.

The trailer gives a glimpse of how Anandi leaves no stone unturned to care about Rama’s children. Nava Gadi Nava Rajya’s trailer was loved by the audience. Anita is essaying Rama’s role. Parulekar is enacting Raghav’s role.

Check out this hilarious Instagram reel shared by Zee Marathi where Pallavi and Anita are introducing their characters.

Besides this serial, Anita, Pallavi and Parulekar are involved in a lot of other projects as well. Parulekar was seen in the hit film Coffee directed by Nitin Kamble.

Anita essayed a pivotal character in the film Me Vasantrao directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari. Pallavi’s film Tafeta has just been announced and is directed by Nitin Savla.

