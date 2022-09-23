Navaratri Special: Samar Singh Drops Three Songs To Mark The Festivities

Samar Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry with his acting chops and singing prowess. Recently, he joined hands with singer Shilpi Raj for a new song titled Lalki Farak. Golu Yadav has penned the lyrics of the peppy Bhojpuri track while its music has been composed by Raushan Rock.

Lalki Farak was released yesterday (September 22). Within 24 hours, the music video of the song amassed more than 1 Lakh views on YouTube. Alongside Samar Singh, the video also stars Chandni Singh.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Soon after the song surfaced on the internet, netizens expressed their happiness about the release of the true blue massy Bhojpuri number by Samar. A user commented that Lalki Farak is going to be the most played song this Navaratri. Another wrote that Samar rules the hearts of fans with his spotless vocals. One user also lauded the song’s music composed by Raushan Rock.

Lalki Farak is not the only song released by Samar Singh on the occasion of Navaratri. Earlier today, he released yet another song, titled Adhahul Ke Phool, in collaboration with Shilpi Raj. Composed by Abhay Baba and penned by Golu Yadav, Adhahul Ke Phool has also managed to impress the audience.

Advertisement

Samar Singh seems to be on a roll lately. In addition to Lalki Farak and Adhahul Ke Phool, he provided his mellifluous vocals to the newly-released song Babua Ke Dhalihin Kora Balam. The song has been co-sung by Shilpi Raj and Chandni Singh. The music video of Babua Ke Dhalihin Kora Balam was released on YouTube by Saregama Hum Bhojpuri on September 21.

The Bhojpuri song received immense love from the masses. So far, Babua Ke Dhalihin Kora Balam has received more than 11 lakh views on YouTube. Fans were all praise for the upbeat song in the comment section of its music video.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here