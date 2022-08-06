Naveen and Harshitha Set Stage on Fire in Latest Promo of Dance Karnataka Dance 6

Dance Karnataka Dance season 6 is going to witness theme based performances today. The latest promo, released on August 5, has gone viral. In the promo, viewers get a glimpse of contestants Naveen and Harshitha’s energetic performance on retro song Dance With Me from the film Aasha. The caption describes that contestants are performing on Theme Challenge Round.

The promo was shared by Zee Kannada on Instagram. Judges Shivrajkumar, Chinni Master, Rakshitha Prem and Arjun Janya are seen applauding the performance. Arjun praised contestants for performing so brilliantly on retro beats. Rakshitha Prem was impressed by the energy contestants showed in their dance. Shivarajkumar couldn’t stop himself from doing some steps, watching the enthusiasm of contestants. He then went on to the stage and pulled off a smashing performance. Chinni Master also praised contestants and said that he fell in love with the performance.

The promo has garnered over one lakh views on Instagram. Many viewers also applauded the spectacular performance by Naveen and Harshitha. They also applauded the great display of energy by Shivrajkumar, who is fondly called Shivanna by his fans. One user called him a show stealer. This is the Kannada star’s first affiliation with Dance Karnataka Dance show.

In addition to theme based performances, last week’s concept dance with choreographers also became very popular. Contestants were quite excited when they got to know about this theme from the judges. Judges said that this was a golden chance for choreographers to showcase their dancing skills as they remained in the background most of the time. Popular choreographers like Rudra Master, Moshisha and others were a part of the selection team.

For season 6 contestants were selected through auditions across the state. Contestants under the age of 60 and well versed in all dance forms were allowed to participate in auditions. The previous seasons of the dance reality show were also a big hit among the audiences. Anushree hosts the show.

