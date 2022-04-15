Navin Kumar, Kanmani Sekar, the Diehard Vijay Fans, Watch Beast Together

It is the season of weddings in the entertainment industry. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14. Now, we are hearing wedding bells for another prominent celebrity couple from the South. Actor Navin Kumar will soon tie the knot with prominent journalist Kanmani Sekar.

Rumours of their marriage were swirling around for many months before Kanmani herself confirmed it via a social media post that they were indeed getting married and were already engaged. Fans of the couple are delighted for them and are congratulating the couple. Kanmani’s social media posts are filled with best wishes for their life ahead.

The beautiful couple attended an award ceremony recently and announced there that they will be getting married in June.

As soon as the news of their imminent marriage came out, social media posts of the couple started to go viral.

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited action flick, Beast, was released on April 13. There has been a massive craze for the film since its release. It turns out that Navin Kumar and Kanmani Sekar are also big fans of Thalapathy Vijay and they even watched his film together. Their photo in which they are wearing matching Beast t-shirts has gone viral on social media.

Navin stars in the hugely popular show, Idhayathai Thirudathey. He plays the lead role of Shiva on the show. His chemistry with co-star Hima is very well-liked by the fans. It was also rumoured that Navin is involved in an affair with his co-star before Navin quashed those rumours.

Navin Kumar has also starred in Money Ratnam, a Malayalam film.

Kanmani Sekar, on the other hand, is a news presenter on Sun News. Kanmani has worked for other channels such as Kaveri TV, Malai Murasu, and Jaya TV.

