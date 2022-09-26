Navratri 2022: From Sanedo to Odhani, 5 Bollywood Songs that are Perfect to Groove to this Festival

NAVRATRI 2022: The festive season is finally here! This means getting to wear newly bought ethnic attires and finally meeting friends without keeping a check on the clock. The 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm, especially in Gujarat where people dance to the beats of Garba. Such is the energy, that even Bollywood has sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers. This year, the celebrations start today on September 26 and will continue till October 4.

Here are a few songs from Bollywood that captures the mood of Navratri:

Sanedo (Made in China)

Mika Singh and Nikita Gandhi have lent their voice to the peppy beats of the track. The music composition is by Sachin-Jigar. It is the Hindi version of the Gujarati song ‘Sanedo Sanedo’ which is a popular Garba song. Chogada (Loveyatri)

Chogada became an extremely popular song when it was released in 2018 and found a special place in the hearts of Khelaiyaas (those who play Garba) due to its upbeat and energetic music. Nagada Sang Dhol (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela)

Another song that depicts not only the zest of the Garba but also showcases traditional dance steps of this art form. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Supriya Pathak among others, it is a must on the Navratri playlist. Kamariya (Mitron)

Looking for a peppy twist to the usual playlist? This number by Darshan Raval is your stop. The song features Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra. Odhani (Made in China)

Another one from Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s film is waiting for your attention. It was sung by Neha Kakkar.

