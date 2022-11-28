Navya Nanda Discloses Abhishek Bachchan's Strategy To Diffuse Tensions At Home, Here's What She Said

Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya is all the rage right now. With the three generations of the Bachchan family spilling some never heard before secrets of their lustrous clan. Following that trajectory, the latest episode of Navya’s maiden podcast saw Navya’s mother Shweta opening up about Abhishek Bachchan’s skills of diffusing tensions at home.

Navya Nanda shared in her latest episode that the Bachchan household is quite blunt with their opinions about each other. She explained, “Our families have created an environment for us where we are heard, we can voice our opinion, and talk about things. I think that is great. We do not hold back on giving our opinions on absolutely everything and everyone takes it in stride."

Following this disclosure, Jaya Bachchan quipped that she was quite oblivious to ‘a lot of drama’ at the dining table the other night. To this, Shweta recalled, “Naani had a bit of a…" when Jaya cut her in between and stated, “We had a discussion and then maamu (Abhishek Bachchan) started playing music and was saying, ‘Play this music for mumma Shwet Di’.He always does that, whenever he sees tension rising, he starts playing music. It is not even calming music. It’s always some house tech music."

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in a gripping OTT series. Reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 starred Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role. Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

